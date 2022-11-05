WATCH: Tornadoes Rip Through Texas, Oklahoma as Dozens Injured, States Assessing Damage

Authorities in Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas are assessing damage after overnight tornadoes ripped through the states, leaving dozens injured and at least one dead.

The one death was confirmed out of McCurtain County in Oklahoma. Country emergency manager Cody McDaniel told Fox 23 that roads are closed and authorities are trying to access damaged areas where homes have been destroyed and power lines are down. Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt (R) announced through Twitter that Bryan, Choctaw, and Le Flore counties were also affected.

Praying for Oklahomans impacted by today's tornadoes. Storms hit in Bryan, Choctaw, and Le Flore counties, among others. Additional flash flooding in some areas. Search & rescue teams and generators forwarded to the Idabel area. Will continue to work diligently with @okem. — Governor Kevin Stitt (@GovStitt) November 5, 2022

Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) tweeted ahead of the tornadoes that he was increasing his state’s emergency readiness level in anticipation of the coming damage.

I've increased the State Operations Center's readiness level to respond to the severe weather forecasted for the eastern half of Texas through late tonight. Texas – heed the guidance of emergency officials & stay safe. https://t.co/5ZqB47QHcG — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 4, 2022

Footage aired on Fox & Friends Weekend on Saturday showed leveled houses in North Texas where the tornadoes hit and authorities are similarly combing through the destruction. One video aired from Paris, Texas in Lamar County showed a massive tornado in the distance as someone watching says, “they’re getting here.” At least 50 homes were destroyed in the area, which borders Oklahoma. Two dozen people total have been reported as injured as a result of the tornadoes.

Preliminary reporting from the National Weather Service showed there were nine tornadoes that formed in Texas, four in Arkansas, and one in Oklahoma, CNN reported.

In the three states, tens of thousands remain without power as of Saturday, according to data from poweroutage.us.

Videos posted to social media highlight more of the damage brought by the tornadoes:

Photo of the Naples and New Boston, #Texas #tornado from a few minutes ago shows how large the circulation may have been (this is the wall cloud). There may have been multiple funnels near/northwest of Interstate 30. Debris lofted to nearly 30,000 feet. https://t.co/uTeJLvL7mx — Matthew Cappucci (@MatthewCappucci) November 5, 2022

A video from Fox Weather out of Cason, Texas showed downed trees and vehicles and property completely destroyed as first responders search the area. Fox Weather aired other footage capturing the effects of the storms and also reported that winds hit 60mph on Friday afternoon in parts of Oklahoma and Texas and revealed there were even reports of one-inch hail in the same areas.

"I smell gas over here" We're getting a first look at the damage caused by a tornado in Cason, Texas, Friday evening. #TXwx pic.twitter.com/wlzl2IHzBC — FOX Weather (@foxweather) November 5, 2022

Whoa 🌪 Look at this tornado spotted south of Sulphur Springs, Texas on Friday night. #TXwx pic.twitter.com/m0nwr2ipSX — FOX Weather (@foxweather) November 4, 2022

