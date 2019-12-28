WATCH Tractor Trailer Crashing and Barreling Straight Toward Camera in Dramatic Video

News Photographer Caleb Holder got the shot of a lifetime when a tractor trailer crashed through several vehicles and barreled straight for his camera as it flipped over. Amazingly, no one was killed in the crash that ensued.

On Saturday morning’s edition of New Day Weekend With Victor Blackwell and Christi Paul, the hosts introduced the story by saying “You have got to see this video. It is amazing.”

And it was. Amanda Ruiz of CNN affiliate KCBD spoke to Holder — a KCBD cameraman for nine years — about the crash that occurred in heavy fog on Friday in Lubbock, Texas.

Holder said he was already at the scene filming another car crash when a pair of headlights dissolved through the fog, headlights belonging to a white tractor trailer that then struck several vehicles, and began to flip over as it headed straight for Holder’s camera. The truck appeared to have been cut off by another vehicle.

Holder and Ruiz noted the state trooper who is seen running for his live as the semi flips over and crushes another vehicle, reporting that he was hit by the truck. A police spokesman told the station that the trooper is “going to be okay. He has some serious injuries but nothing life threatening.”

Another man was pinned under the wreckage for several hours, but was eventually removed using the jaws of life.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]