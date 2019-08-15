Lest anyone believes that tensions were abating over the Trump administration’s aggressive policies in dealing with illegal immigration…

Peaceful protestors outside a private prison in Rhode Island were nearly run over by an individual who is alleged by the very same protestors to be a guard at that prison on Wednesday night. The protestors were assembled to bring attention to what they see as the inhumane actions of ICE under the Trump administration.

Reporting for the Washington Post, Tim Elfrink writes:

In a viral video captured by bystanders, the protesters screamed and jumped out of the way. Several were struck, according to organizers of the Wednesday night demonstration at the Wyatt Detention Facility in Central Falls, R.I. Some were treated at a hospital, though none were severely injured. “It was terrifying because we didn’t know what exactly his intention was,” Amy Anthony, a spokesperson for Never Again Action, a Jewish activist group that planned the protest, told The Washington Post. “It certainly appeared he was trying to hit us.” The driver, protesters say, was a correctional officer employed by the privately-run facility who was wearing a badge and a uniform — an assertion backed up by video of the incident. Local police officers working at the protest did not intervene, Anthony said, and the driver eventually walked into the prison after other guards pepper-sprayed the protesters.

While the purposeful running over of innocent pedestrians became a tactic used by extremist members who pledge devotion to ISIS and al Qaeda over the past few years, this incident does not appear to be a similar, pre-planned attack, though dangerous to the protestors nonetheless\

The protests were led by the Jewish anti-hate organization Never Again Action who tweeted the following accounts:

BREAKING: Tonight we experienced a tiny sample of the violence ICE uses on our immigrant neighbors every day. An ICE guard drove his truck into our peaceful #JewsAgainstICE protest, then other guards came out and pepper sprayed the crowd. We’ll be back. https://t.co/jhYh0orOIQ pic.twitter.com/8Q5d9N1yGy — ✡️ Never Again Action ✡️ (@NeverAgainActn) August 15, 2019

CORRECTION: It was other Wyatt Detention Center guards who pepper-sprayed us, not the Rhode Island State Police. The police just stood by and did nothing as we were run over and then sprayed by detention center guards. We are #JewsAgainstICE and we will not let violence stop us. pic.twitter.com/Ge3u4jk1g8 — ✡️ Never Again Action ✡️ (@NeverAgainActn) August 15, 2019

This is the line of people that an ICE Detention Center guard tried to drive through with his truck. We are still trying to figure out what all the injuries are😢And the rest of us are trying to get the pepper spray out of our eyes. pic.twitter.com/HPzpyRCGhm — ✡️ Never Again Action ✡️ (@NeverAgainActn) August 15, 2019

One of our #JewsAgainstICE protestors is still on the ground after being run over by an ICE Detention Center guard. Rhode Island State Police responded by pepper spraying us. We are still here, we are not moving, ICE is a plague and they must be shut down at all costs. pic.twitter.com/IodTGhgK2S — ✡️ Never Again Action ✡️ (@NeverAgainActn) August 15, 2019

While this incident highlights an attack on those protesting ICE, there has also been attacks on ICE facilities as well. Shots were reportedly fired at a recent ICE facility in Texas as well as an apparent arson and attack at an ICE facility in Washington state.

