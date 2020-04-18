WATCH: Trump Adviser Stephen Moore Compared Coronavirus Protesters to Rosa Parks Out Loud ON VIDEO

Trump adviser Stephen A. Moore was pilloried on social media for comparing protesters — some of whom carried Confederate flags — to Rosa Parks in comments to The Washington Post, but Moore also made the comparison several days earlier on a YouTube show.

On Friday, The Washington Post published an article in which Moore compared the protesters — some of whom carried Confederate flags and signs featuring swastikas — explicitly with civil rights icon Rosa Parks, saying “I call these people the modern-day Rosa Parks — they are protesting against injustice and a loss of liberties.”

That comment blew up on Twitter and drew stunned, disgusted reactions. But as flagged by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel‘s Patrick Marley, Moore actually made a similar remark earlier in the week.

On Tuesday, in an appearance on the Freedom on Tap Youtube show, Moore discussed helping protesters in Wisconsin, and urged more such “civil disobedience.”

Here is the full clip, with the relevant portion starting at around 12 minutes, 24 seconds.



“This is a great time, gentlemen and ladies, for civil disobedience. We need to be the Rosa Parks here and protest against these government injustices,” Moore said.

Note that “we” in that quote.

Moore’s inclusion of himself in the comparison to Rosa Parks is aggravated by the fact that shortly after President Donald Trump’s election, he infamously made a racist crack about then-President Barack Obama.

“By the way, did you see, there’s that great cartoon going along?” Moore said during the November 13, 2016 speech. “A New York Times headline: ‘First Thing Donald Trump Does as President Is Kick a Black Family Out of Public Housing,’ and it has Obama leaving the White House. I mean, I just love that one. Just a great one.”

Watch the clip above via IITV on YouTube.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]