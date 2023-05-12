Watch Trump Dance to Hunks Performing The Village People’s ‘Macho Man’ at Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump seemed to have little care in the world following his controversial town hall with CNN, as he was spotted getting down to music while poolside at Mar-a-Lago.

A clip from an event at Mar-a-Lago Thursday night began circulating on Twitter via @MJisMAGA, which showed the former president arriving to a poolside dinner while performers dressed as The Village People entertained the crowd.

Trump, whose dance moves appear to be isolated to only his arms, jived to the music as the crowd cheered him on and snapped photos.

You have to love Trump’s dance moves! 🕺👇 pic.twitter.com/RWF3C9mjzw — Lyndy (@MJisMAGA) May 12, 2023

This laid-back dinner party comes after a whirlwind week for the 2024 presidential hopeful. On Tuesday, Trump was found liable for the sexual abuse and defamation of writer E. Jean Carroll by a New York City jury. The court also ordered him to pay $5 million dollars in damages.

The following night, he appeared in New Hampshire for a town hall, moderated by CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, whom Trump referred to as a “nasty person.”

