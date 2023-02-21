WATCH: Trump Drops Falsehood-Riddled Video Promising To ‘End Crime’ With 7-Point Plan

Former President Donald Trump dropped a new falsehood-riddled campaign video in which he promises to “end crime” with a 7-point plan.

As the former president fends off a surging Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and a new challenge from the just-launched presidential campaign of former South Carolina Governor and Trump UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, Trump is out with a new video promoting a 7-point plan that takes crime politics to eleven.

But the five-minute-plus video is based on the repeatedly debunked false claim that President Joe Biden “defunded” the police. In a statement promoting the video, Trump wrote “On Joe Biden’s watch, violent crime has skyrocketed and communities have become less safe as he defunded, defamed, and dismantled police forces,” and invited supporters to watch his “plan to end crime.”

The video opens with Trump reiterating this false claim:

Joe Biden and the ‘Defund the Police’ Democrats have turned our once great cities into cesspools of bloodshed and crime. There’s never been anything like it. Here’s my plan to restore law and order in our cities and throughout our country, frankly. First, because police forces have been gutted by Democrats’ war on police, I will sign a record investment in hiring, retention and training for police officers nationwide. So important.

The available facts also don’t back up Trump’s claims about crime rates, or his assertions about police funding nationwide.

Trump also promised to defy calls for police reform that have arisen and been renewed by recent high-profile incidents, vowing instead to do the opposite:

This bill will also increase vital liability protections for officers because the Democrats want to take those protections away from our police, because we want them to do their jobs, and we want them to do their jobs right. You can’t take their protections away if you’re going to have them do their jobs properly.

Trump ticks through a 7-or-so-point plan that includes giving people “the right to sue local officials for harm and suffering, and it has been great that they have caused. If your small business is pillaged because shoplifting goes unpunished, if you’re brutally attacked by a violent felon released without bail or bond, then you will be entitled to massive damages,” as well as “the death penalty for drug dealers, so important.”

Watch above via Donald Trump.

