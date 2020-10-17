WATCH: Trump Fan Outside Rally Laughs As Another Tells ABC News Reporter ‘Put A Bullet In Your Head, Buddy’

ABC News reporter Will Steakin was shocked when a Trump supporter outside President Donald Trump’s Ocala, Florida rally told him “Put a bullet in your head, buddy. I got one,” drawing laughter from the woman he was interviewing.

Steakin posted the clip to Twitter on Friday afternoon, writing “Trump supporter in line at Ocala FL rally shouts off camera: “ABC News…Put a bullet in your head, buddy. I got one…”

In the video, Steakin is interviewing a woman — on line for Trump’s jam-packed and mask-optional rally — who can be heard telling him “if I can go without a mask in there…,” then stops to laugh as a man off camera says “ABC NEws, I can’t believe it. Put a bullet in your head, buddy. I got one, I’ll, whatever.”

Trump supporter in line at Ocala FL rally shouts off camera: “ABC News…Put a bullet in your head, buddy. I got one…” pic.twitter.com/lpDl5kIR4w — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) October 16, 2020

It’s unclear what prompted the remark, but it came the morning after ABC NEws hosted a town hall with former Vice President Joe Biden, which outdrew a competing NBC News town hall with Trump by nearly a million viewers. Additionally, Trump has waged a years-long campaign against the media in general that has inspired acts of violence.

The clip drew horrified reactions and concern for Steakin’s safety from ABC colleagues, journalists, and others on blue-check Twitter — as well as a large dose of condemnation for Trump and his supporters.

The rhetoric is dangerous. https://t.co/8Ui77Wl3cQ — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) October 16, 2020

Fwiw – will is one of the best reporters and nicest guys around. This language is not acceptable https://t.co/RY3flWGnrL — Luke Barr (@LukeLBarr) October 16, 2020

Sick. Also — do you think a black man would be able to get away with joking about putting a bullet in someone’s head? https://t.co/Hdw1dZB4P9 — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) October 16, 2020

WTF. “ABC News…Put a bullet in your head, buddy. I got one.” I’m much less worried about Antifa than I am these MAGAs. Especially if Trump loses. I hope you have security with you, @wsteaks.pic.twitter.com/D6ojT7RTc1 — Holly Figueroa O’Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) October 16, 2020

Hillary Clinton described these people as deplorable and it was a major scandal. She was 100 percent right. https://t.co/gdQR5FnDFc — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 16, 2020

This isn’t going away, even if Trump does. https://t.co/WLQ1T0iodY — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) October 16, 2020

when Hillary called them deplorables the Beltway press lost its mind https://t.co/0QmoexPI6O — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) October 16, 2020

The thing is, Hillary was right. https://t.co/fthdewExOC — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) October 16, 2020

Very fine people on both sides. https://t.co/Lhs6JYzlHf — Touré (@Toure) October 16, 2020

This comment is met with laughter by Trump’s supporters https://t.co/Ex0BhISDr4 — Cheyenne Haslett (@cheyennehaslett) October 16, 2020

In 2018, five people with the Capital Gazette were shot and killed, and two were injured. More than 825 journalists covering protests in the U.S. have been targets of aggression this year. 13 journalists around the world have been murdered. This isn’t amusing. https://t.co/DeVs0v3h3O — Lyndsey Wajert (@Lwajert) October 16, 2020

Surely someone had a cell phone cam out. He needs to be found and arrested. — Andrew Kozak TV (@AndrewKozakTV) October 16, 2020

