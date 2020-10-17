comScore

WATCH: Trump Fan Outside Rally Laughs As Another Tells ABC News Reporter ‘Put A Bullet In Your Head, Buddy’

By Tommy ChristopherOct 17th, 2020, 8:54 am

ABC News reporter Will Steakin was shocked when a Trump supporter outside President Donald Trump’s Ocala, Florida rally told him “Put a bullet in your head, buddy. I got one,” drawing laughter from the woman he was interviewing.

Steakin posted the clip to Twitter on Friday afternoon, writing “Trump supporter in line at Ocala FL rally shouts off camera: “ABC News…Put a bullet in your head, buddy. I got one…”

In the video, Steakin is interviewing a woman — on line for Trump’s jam-packed and mask-optional rally — who can be heard telling him “if I can go without a mask in there…,” then stops to laugh as a man off camera says “ABC NEws, I can’t believe it. Put a bullet in your head, buddy. I got one, I’ll, whatever.”

It’s unclear what prompted the remark, but it came the morning after ABC NEws hosted a town hall with former Vice President Joe Biden, which outdrew a competing NBC News town hall with Trump by nearly a million viewers. Additionally, Trump has waged a years-long campaign against the media in general that has inspired acts of violence.

The clip drew horrified reactions and concern for Steakin’s safety from ABC colleagues, journalists, and others on blue-check Twitter — as well as a large dose of condemnation for Trump and his supporters.

