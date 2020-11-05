WATCH: Trump Fans Shout ‘Fox News Sucks!’ — During MSNBC Live Shot

MSNBC reporter Gadi Schwartz delivered a surreal live report during which hundreds of President Donald Trump’s supporters gathered to protest in Arizona — and chanted “Fox News sucks!” during the MSNBC live shot.

During Wednesday night’s ongoing coverage of the hotly-contested 2020 presidential election, Rachel Maddow tossed to Schwartz for a live look at a protest in Phoenix, outside the Maricopa County vote processing center.

Schwartz began by explaining that his crew was keeping the lights off to avoid drawing attention from people who “have their emotions running high,” and noted that “They’ve got some sheriff’s officers that are blocking the entrance to the election center.”

“One of the things that we’ve seen is them chanting very loudly ‘Count that vote! Count that vote!’ and then we’ve got poll workers that are coming off of shift, and the poll workers have to be escorted out by armed sheriff’s deputies down those stairs and into vans and taken away from here, Schwartz reported.

He went on to note that “We don’t want to get too close, a lot of people in the crowd are not wearing masks so we’re keeping a respectful distance, but a loud and very boisterous crowd, you’ll start hearing them.”

As Schwartz made his way closer to the crowd, an unmistakable chant could be heard, but in case viewers mistook it, he repeated it twice.

“They’re actually chanting ‘Fox News sucks! Fox News sucks!'” Schwartz said with clear phonetic diction, then explained: The reason why they’re chanting that is because Fox News called Arizona for Biden yesterday and a lot of people are angry about that.”

“We have not called Arizona, a lot of other organizations have made that decision not to call Arizona, it is much too close right now, but this is the scene outside of the Maricopa election center,” Schwartz added.

Asked if the crowd was there to intimidate, Schwartz replied that “a lot of times at these types of rallies you see a lot of guns, you see a lot of people with long guns, long rifles slung over their shoulders, this is an open-carry state so it’s totally legal. And we don’t see any of that, so there are no people with guns out on display.”

“We have seen a couple of people with bulletproof vests, tactical vests up at the front of that crowd but so far it’s a very boisterous crowd, they’re very aggressive, they’ve got bull horns and they will let you know exactly how they feel, they think that this election is being stolen from the president. But again so far we’re trying to just keep a low profile because we don’t want to antagonize the situation, but we do want to show you what’s going on cuz it’s incredibly important,” Schwartz said.

The Trump campaign has been perhaps the loudest complainer about Fox News’ decision to call Arizona for former Vice President Joe Biden.

Watch the video above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]