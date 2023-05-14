WATCH: Trump Gives Fans Chance To Win Dinner With Him In New Jersey — Tells Them To Watch For Fraud In New Campaign Plea

Former President Donald Trump sent a video plea to supporters offering a chance to dine with him — and also warning them to “watch the process” in the upcoming election.

This week was a mixed blessing for Trump, as he participated in a CNN town hall that his campaign advisors are delighted with, but which some say may have landed him in deeper legal jeopardy than he was already in, And which also managed to delight opponents who saw the performance as a showcase of Trump’s negatives for the general electorate.

Trump capped off the week by sending a video solicitation to his supporters that came via an email with the subject line “re: Recorded this for you”:

[recipient’s name], I would love to meet you… …And what better way than the eve of my birthday over a terrific dinner with patriots who truly love our country! That’s why I recorded this video message to invite YOU and a guest of your choice to enter our contest to join me at my June 13 Dinner at my golf course in Bedminster. Please watch my video and then make a contribution to be automatically entered for your chance to win dinner with your favorite president (me).

The video, which is not in fact personalized, features a similar sentiment, as well as and admonition to keep an eye out for election fraud despite his past debunk claims of a voter fraud exposed during the Town Hall:

How would you like to have dinner with your all-time favorite president? Me! On the day before my birthday. I’m hosting a dinner at my beautiful golf course at Bedminster, and I’m inviting one lucky winner and a guest of your choice to join us. I’ll take care of the flight, your accommodations, and your dinner. All I ask is that you make a contribution of any amount to win back the White House from Crooked Joe Biden, and you will be automatically entered to win. So I look forward to seeing you there. Let’s see what happens. Good luck. Get out and vote. Make sure you register. And watch the process. Make sure they keep it honest. Because we’re going to take back the White House and make America great again. Thank you.

The fine print at the bottom states that “NO PURCHASE, PAYMENT, CONTRIBUTION, OR TEXT MESSAGE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Contributing or sending a text message will not improve your chances of winning.”

The disclaimers also contain this notation, presented without comment:

By sending a text message from your mobile phone, you are providing your written consent to receive calls and SMS/MMS messages, including autodialed and automated calls and texts, to that number from the Save America JFC. Text message and data rates may apply. Consent is not required as a condition of entry.

Watch above via Donald J. Trump.

