WATCH: Trump Health Secretary Reveals He Did Not Know About UK’s Covid Vaccine Allergy Warning Until CNN Anchor Asked About It

CNN viewers were greeted Wednesday morning with the comforting knowledge that anchor Alisyn Camerota is better-informed about COVID-19 vaccine news than Trump Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.

Early Wednesday morning, news outlets began reporting on a warning from the United Kingdom that “people with a significant history of allergic reactions do not receive this vaccination after two people with a history of significant allergic reactions responded adversely yesterday.”

And in a brief but stunning moment, Camerota prefaced her interview with Azar by recapping the hours-old news, then began by asking him “Does that breaking news out of the UK, of two people, healthcare workers out of tens of thousands who got the shot, of them having allergic reactions to the vaccine, apparently they also had EpiPens with them so I suppose they were used to having allergic reactions to things, does that change, do you think, anything here, including the FDA approval that’s expected tomorrow?”

“So, learning of this just with you right now, and so I want to make sure the FDA has an opportunity to look at that data,” Azar replied, but added, “I’m sure that they’ll be speaking with the UK regulators as we always do.”

“You know, FDA is going to not cut any corners, they’re looking at the data, they’re looking under the hood at everything, so I’m sure that’ll be something the FDA looks at here because we want to make sure that any vaccine that comes out in America has the full gold standard stamp of approval of the FDA career people,” Azar added.

The moment surprised co-anchor John Berman, who immediately reacted by telling CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta that “The news out of the interview was that Secretary Azar actually learned it from crack reporter Alisyn Camerota,” and Dr. Gupta similarly said he “was surprised that [Azar] hadn’t heard that either, I mean I think it is important news.”

Watch the clip above via CNN.

