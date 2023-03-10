WATCH: Trump Lashes Out at Investigations Hours After Report He’ll Be Criminally Charged Soon

Former President Donald Trump lashed out at investigations hours after news broke that he will likely be criminally indicted soon in the Manhattan hush-money case.

On Thursday, news broke that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s case against Trump over hush money payments to Stormy Daniels may soon result in an indictment based on four New York Times sources.

Trump is also facing Special Counsel Jack Smith-led Justice Department probes into Trump’s mishandling of classified information under the Espionage Act and his conduct surrounding the January 6 insurrection, as well as Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ grand jury investigation of former President Donald Trump’s effort to overturn election results in Georgia.

In a lengthy statement, Trump lashed out about the news Thursday evening, saying in part:

I did absolutely nothing wrong, I never had an affair with Stormy Daniels, nor would I have wanted to have an affair with Stormy Daniels.

This is a political Witch-Hunt, trying to take down the leading candidate, by far, in the Republican Party while at the same time also leading all Democrats in the polls, including Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

It goes on like that for over 500 words of familiar ranting, including his customary insulting nicknames.

Just after midnight, Trump posted a dimly-lit rant on his Truth Social platform lashing out at investigations against him as a favor to “our enemies” — then just stops after like 20 seconds:

Our country has become the investigation capital of the world. Actually, that’s all we do. And it’s only good for our many enemies, our enemies that are laughing at us all over the world. They could not be happier as they brilliantly plot our demise and destruction. We have to get back to making America great again.

Trump also re-posted several previous rants about the investigations to his Truth Social account Thursday night.

Watch above via Donald Trump.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com