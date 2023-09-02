WATCH: Trump Literally Ad-Libs Mugshot Commercial For His Criminal Trial Campaign Swag — Attacks Biden

Ex-President Donald Trump dropped a new video advertising memorabilia from his criminal arrest and attacking President Joe Biden.

Trump became the first U.S. president to pose for a mugshot when he was arrested in Fulton County, Georgia a week ago Thursday on 13 counts related to election crimes in a sweeping RICO case brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Upon its release shortly after Trump’s arrest, the mugshot immediately became the featured image on a cornucopia of campaign merchandise — and the subject of some pretty intense reactions.

Trump took the capitalization of the mugshot to eleven this week when he shot an apparently ad-libbed commercial for his mugshot-festooned campaign tee-shirt.

“Is there anyone on the Planet that doesn’t know what I look like? And yet, for some reason, the Communist Democrats in Atlanta made a Mug Shot of me!” Trump wrote on Truth Social, with a link to his campaign’s criminal trial swag page.

He posted a video in which he riffed on the mugshot and repeated his debunked claims about President Biden’s involvement in the cases against him:

Is there anyone on the planet that doesn’t know what I look like? I wish there were some people like that. It’d be very nice for me. And yet, for some reason, the communist Democrats in Atlanta made a mugshot of me. That’s a mugshot because I said the election was rigged, and I believe it more strongly than ever was a rigged election. We all know why and we know what they’re doing and we certainly get it. But I know I’m your favorite president and they make me look like a criminal, but it completely and totally backfired. As you probably read, since my mugshot was released, our campaign has raised over $10 million. The people get it. The people know this is a sham and a scam. This is nothing but election interference. They want to interfere with our election so they can try and damage me with all these bullshit lawsuits that you see flying all over the place. But it’s election interference. It’s orchestrated by Crooked Joe Biden, the worst president in the history of our country, along with the Deep State. And on November 5th, 2024, it’s going to backfire again when we win back the White House and make America great again. I just want to thank you for your tremendous support. And here it is. If you want to go out and get it, you can go out and get it. Have fun with it. But people do like it, I must say. Thank you very much.

Watch above via Donald Trump.

