WATCH: Trump Opens National Prayer Breakfast By Holding Up ‘Acquitted’ Front Page

President Donald Trump used the National Prayer Breakfast as an opportunity to celebrate his acquittal in the Senate impeachment trial, reverently pumping his fist and displaying a newspaper with the banner headline “Acquitted” as he entered the event.

Trump attended the annual bipartisan worship event on Thursday morning, hours after being acquitted by almost every Republican in the GOP-led Senate of the two articles of impeachment charged by the House of Representatives. Utah Senator Mitt Romney was the lone Republican to cast a “guilty” vote, along with every Democrat in the chamber.

As “Hail to the Chief” played, Trump greeted participants, then pumped his fist at the crowd, and then held up a copy of USA Today that features the news of his acquittal. He then repositioned the newspaper so that it was in view of each section of the audience, flipped it over to look at the headline himself, then resumed displaying the paper.

After taking his seat, Trump held the paper up once more before Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi was introduced to offer the prayer for the poor.

