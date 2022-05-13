WATCH: Trump Signage Comes Down From DC Hotel Following Sale

The sign bearing the former president’s name on the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. came down on Wednesday night following the sale of the property.

New York Times investigative reporter Eric Lipton took a video of the sign coming down. A worker can be seen on a lift taking off the lettering.

Very slow going. Letters really nailed in there. pic.twitter.com/83NAmpYDEZ — Eric Lipton (@EricLiptonNYT) May 12, 2022

The hotel, whose sale to Miami-based CGI Merchant Group for $375 million is set to be done by the end of the month, was a mainstay for Donald Trump supporters and lobbyists during his presidency. The Trump family stands to get a $100 million profit following paying off debts and other dues. The building will become a Waldorf Astoria.

The General Services Administration, which owned the property, transferred the property to CGI and Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc., in March. Before it was a Trump hotel, it was the Old Post Office and owned by the federal government.

In a statement, the Trump Organization celebrated the sale.

“The sale of Trump International Hotel Washington, D.C., is a fantastic outcome for all parties,” said Lawrence Wolfe, who represented the Trump Organization in the sale. “This transaction breaks every record in our nation’s capital and represents the largest sale by both total dollars and price per key of any U.S. Urban hotel in years.”

“As a family, it has been an honor and a privilege to redevelop the Nation’s Old Post Office,” said Trump Organization executive vice president Eric Trump. “We took a dilapidated and underutilized government building and transformed it into one of the most iconic hotels in the world.”

Watch above, via Lipton.

