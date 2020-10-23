WATCH: Trump Speaks Live at Rally in The Villages

President Donald Trump is set to appear make his third appearance in Central Florida in two weeks for a Friday afternoon rally at the nation’s largest retirement community.

Trump’s speech at The Villages Polo Club will kick off at 4:30 Eastern. He’s scheduled to appear at another rally in Pensacola at 7:00 p.m. before spending the evening at his Mar-a-Lago property in his Palm Beach, where he is also expected to cast his vote in the 2020 election tomorrow. He is then scheduled to make his way to North Carolina by noon, where he’ll lead a rally in Lumberton at 12:30 Eastern.

Polls taken prior to Thursday evening’s presidential debate have shown the race in Florida effectively tied between Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. A Rasmussen poll conducted this week showed Trump with a 4 percent lead over Biden, while a St. Pete Polls survey showed Biden with a 2 percent lead.

Watch live above via Fox News.

