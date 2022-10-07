WATCH: Trump Spox Liz Harrington Claims FBI is Hunting Americans ‘Just For Having Trump Flag in Your Yard’

Trump spokesperson Liz Harrington went on a rant in which she accused the FBI of, among other things, targeting Americans “just for having a Trump flag in your yard.”

Harrington made an appearance on a recent edition of the Real America’s Voice program The Water Cooler with David Brody, during which host David Brody asked her to elaborate on her claim that America is a “police state.”

Citing what she views as unjust FBI actions against MyPillow guy Mike Lindell, as well as a man who allegedly assaulted an elderly abortion clinic escort twice, and other imaginary offenses, Harrington warned the FBI would even target you just for having a Trump flag (Trump flags were used to assault police officers during the Capitol insurrection):

DAVID BRODY: I was going to get to another question, but you just use the words police state. Expand on that. I’ve got about a minute left or so. Why do you call it a police state? I mean, those are those are charged words as it relates to what people may think of a police state. How do you define that, and why why did you say it like that? LIZ HARRINGTON: Because they spy, they illegally seize. Look what they did to Mike Lindell. Look what they did to the pro-life activists in Pennsylvania. Raiding his home for, you know, not even a real crime here. A misdemeanor shoving that was thrown out of court. If you have a thought crime, not actual crime, they’re going to show up at your door, the FBI with no evidence, except they track you and they find you and corner you at a Hardee’s or they knock on your door just for having a Trump flag in your yard. And you weren’t even at the Capitol on January 6. And even if you were, even if you were there to hear the president of the United States in Washington, D.C., talk about the rigged and stolen 2020 election, they have no right to come and ask you questions and track you down. It is quite chilling what the FBI has been doing, spying, using Facebook messages to spy on people. They spied on President Trump’s lawyer while they were trying to falsely impeach him the first time. That’s what I mean. It’s out of control and it’s not going to stop unless we, the people, stop them at the ballot box.

Watch above via Real America’s Voice.

