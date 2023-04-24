WATCH: Tucker Carlson and Heritage Foundation President Joked About Host Exiting Fox News Days Ago

Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts made an eerie joke to Tucker Carlson on Friday about potentially losing his job at Fox News, days before the network ousted its top-rated host.

Carlson gave the keynote address at the Heritage Foundation gala on Friday night, during which he extolled the virtues of speaking truth to power.

“The truth is contagious. Lying is — but the truth is as well. And the second you decide to tell the truth about something, you are filled with this. I don’t wanna get supernatural on you, but you are filled with this power from somewhere else,” Carlson told the crowd.

“Try it. Tell the truth about something. You feel it every day. The more you tell the truth, the stronger you become. That’s completely real. It’s measurable in the way that you feel. And of course, the opposite is also true. The more you lie, the weaker and more terrified you become,” he added as the crowd clapped.

“…You look around and you see these people, and some of them really have paid a heavy price for telling the truth. And they are cast out of their groups, whatever those groups are, but they do it anyway,” Carlson said.

Roberts and Carlson sat for a conversation after the speech where Roberts joked “If things go south at Fox News, there’s always a job for you at Heritage.”

“You’ve saved me before,” Carlson laughed.

“We do that for a lot of people, very happily,” Roberts said.

Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts on Friday night: "If things go south at Fox News, there's always a job for you at Heritage." Tucker Carlson, laughing: "You've saved me before…" pic.twitter.com/SevEQ8zvVK — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 24, 2023

On Monday, Fox News announced the company was parting ways with Carlson, with his last episode of Tucker Carlson Tonight airing last Friday.

Watch above via The Heritage Foundation.

