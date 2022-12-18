WATCH: Tucker Carlson Spends 7 Minutes Absolutely Fawning Over Trump, But Refuses to Say He’d Support Him Over DeSantis in 2024

The question came from a young man named Joshua, at the close of Tucker Carlson’s Saturday appearance at America Fest 2022 in Phoenix — hosted by the Charlie Kirk-founded conservative youth group Turning Point USA.

“Who do you plan to support: Donald Trump or Ron DeSantis?” Joshua asked.

The query elicited an immediate gasp from the audience. It was a big moment. The highest-rated conservative host on television was being put on the spot with the question conservatives may well spend the next 18 months debating. But rather than go on the record with his pick and make some big waves within the Republican party, Carlson punted.

“Who cares what I think?” Carlson said. “You know what I mean? I’m not endorsing anybody. I have no idea what’s gonna happen in the Republican primary.”

The Fox News host was effusive in his praise of both men — starting with DeSantis.

“I spend a lot of time in Florida,” Carlson said. “And I think Ron DeSantis has done, like, an unbelievable job.”

But after a few passing words of appreciation for the Florida governor, Carlson spent most of the next seven minutes fawning over Donald Trump.

“I’m so grateful Donald Trump ran in 2016. Donald Trump completely changed my view of everything. Donald Trump is why I left Washington. And he did it in a really simple way: By asking questions that no one around could answer.”

From there, Carson went on to salute Trump for exuding “animal joy.”

“I should also add — since, why not — I actually love Donald Trump as a guy. I know Trump. I’ve known Trump for 20 years ’cause I work in the media, you know?.And I just have always gotten along with him. And I think he’s one of the funniest people I’ve ever talked to in my life. I think he’s got this unbelievable life force to him. Talking to Trump… especially when it’s not an interview — you don’t actually want to interview Trump. That’s a nightmare ’cause you can’t get him to answer any questions. ‘Cause it’s the Trump train. You can get on or off, but you can’t steer it. Yeah, don’t ever interview Trump. But talking to Trump is one of the great joys, one of the great animal joys of life. Because he exudes this kind of animal joy. And I love that.

The Fox News host did briefly call out Trump for having a poor hiring record. But overall, he condemned what he considers the media narrative about Trump being a “monster.”

“I think there are plenty of things to criticize about Trump,” Carlson said. “He’s a human being. But the idea that he’s … personally some monster is absurd. It’s just another lie. They always tell you the opposite of the truth. Trump is totally totally charming, and engaging, and fun, and interesting.”

Carlson concluded by expressing hope that the schism currently dividing the GOP will be peacefully resolved.

“I know every person in this room is terrified of some horribly destructive primary that hobbles the party,” Carlson said. He added, “That is a nightmare scenario. But I don’t think it’s assured.”

Watch above. (The relevant portion begins at the 3:06:15 mark)

