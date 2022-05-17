WATCH: Tucker Carlson Whined About Pete Davidson’s Dan Crenshaw Eyepatch Joke Years Before Making One Himself

Tucker Carlson was against blasting Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) for wearing an eyepatch to cover up an injury sustained while serving in the U.S. military, long before he was for it.

Carlson grabbed headlines after he insulted the Texas Republican Monday evening. However, it did not take long before a video was unearthed that showed the Fox News host slamming someone on the left for doing that very thing.

On Tucker Carlson Tonight, he targeted Crenshaw’s stance on Russia’s war in eastern Europe. He called him “eyepatch McCain” — a glib reference to the late Sen. John McCain who also suffered from long-term injuries sustained while fighting for the United States.

“You know, the more I think about it, it takes a lot of gall for or eyepatch McCain to attack moms who are worried about baby formula as pro-Russia,” he told former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI).

Crenshaw had recently told Fox News host Trey Gowdy conservatives who do not support military aid to Ukraine are “pro-Russia.”

A newly-unearthed video from 2018 shows Carlson once viewed such attacks against Crenshaw’s appearance as off-limits.

Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson notably mocked Crenshaw’s eyepatch during a 2018 sketch on “Weekend Update.”

“You may be surprised to hear he’s a congressional candidate from Texas and not a hitman in a porno movie,” Davidson said. “I’m sorry, I know he lost his eye in war, or whatever.”

Carlson reported on the remark in a less than approving tone, which was juxtaposed against his Monday comments and shared on video on Twitter.

Tucker Carlson was furious when SNL made a joke about Dan Crenshaw. But last night, he mocked the fact that the veteran lost his eye in combat, calling him ‘Eyepatch McCain.’ What does that tell you? pic.twitter.com/Uvq22pXtaD — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) May 17, 2022

Carlson noted Crenshaw had lost the eye in Afghanistan, and that Davidson was dismissive of not only the man, but his injury.

“Yeah, so that’s their position and they are not hiding it anymore,” Carlson said. “Useful for you to know.”

He shared an image of Davidson and Crenshaw onscreen together. It was captioned: “No Respect.” A Fox News chyron read: “SNL Sinks To New Low By Insulting Wounded Veteran.”

Davison ended up apologizing for the insult. Carlson has yet to do so.

Crenshaw called Carlson “juvenile” Tuesday, while Meghan McCain called his comment “trash.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com