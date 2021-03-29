The Egyptian Team of the Tug boat “Mashhour” (pronounced mash- hoor) celebrates the success of freeing the #EverGiven After it got stuck in the Suez Canal.

They are chanting: Mashhour is number 1” pic.twitter.com/kZfFYvLP5f — Anas Alhajji (@anasalhajji) March 29, 2021

The Egyptian team of the Mashhour dredging ship cheered for the role the played as the Ever Given was finally freed from the Suez Canal.

For nearly a week, the giant container ship was the center of an international trade logjam after it got stuck in the canal and blocked off passage between the Mediterranean and the Red Sea. Tugboats unsuccessfully tried to dislodge the Ever Given, but when that didn’t work, diggers worked at removing tons of sand from the banks of the canal until the ship was finally able to get back afloat.

Business Insider reports that the Mashhour was critical to the Ever Given’s successful removal. As a ship designed to dig up mud and sand underneath the water to keep the canal navigable, the Mashhour reportedly shifted 27,000 cubic meters of sand around the Ever Given before tugboats were finally able to pull it into the clear.

The decongestion of the Suez Canal is a worldwide relief for economic navigation, so the Mashhour’s crew filmed themselves celebrating their successful endeavor.

Watch above.

