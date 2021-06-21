WATCH: U.S. Navy Detonates 40,000-Pound Explosive, 3.9 Magnitude Earthquake Ensues

Over the weekend, the United States Navy released footage of the U.S.S. Gerald Ford aircraft carrier undergoing what it calls Full Ship Shock Trials. Conducted off the coast of Florida on Friday, the event involved detonating a 40,000-pound explosive near the ship in order to test its battle readiness. Fortunately for the navy, the ship proved sturdier than Gerald Ford himself.

The explosion sent a burst of water high into the air, and was so intense that it registered as a 3.9 magnitude blast, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

According to the navy, the ship is “the newest and most advanced aircraft carrier” in the navy’s entire fleet. It is also the largest aircraft carrier in the world, also the navy’s most expensive ship. The Ford notably had some trouble in 2016 when, among other problems, “a transformer in one of the main turbine generators in CVN 78’s propulsion plant experienced a catastrophic failure,” according to the navy.

The navy stated that the trials are being held “within a narrow schedule that complies with environmental mitigation requirements, respecting known migration patterns of marine life in the test area.”

Full Ship Shock Trials featuring live explosives are routine for newer ships, and aim to determine whether they can handle battle conditions. The Ford is slated to undergo maintenance and repairs in the coming months. It was launched in 2013 and commissioned in 2017.

Watch above via the U.S. Navy.

