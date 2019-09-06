U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson appears to be having a rough time since entering office, with now the BBC capturing video of him being ripped to pieces by a random person.

The heckler took Johnson to task for his negotiation of Brexit, specifically saying that he should be in Brussles to negotiate with the European Union and not in Morley.

“You are not. You are in Morley, in Leeds. You are playing games,” the man told Johnson after he insisted he was negotiating.

“You should be in Brussels, you’re in Morley” Boris Johnson was challenged by a passer-by moments after he arrived in the West Yorkshire town [Tap to expand] https://t.co/fgEOcKNyQ7 pic.twitter.com/RZzZVeIrRh — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) September 6, 2019

“He’s been speaking for the last six weeks since he’s been elected and yet he’s said nothing! You’ve said nothing!” the man said shouting at Johnson.

Johnson kept insisting to the man and a growing crowd that his government has been negotiating with the European Union.

Johnson took over as Prime Minister in July and since then has seen a number of legislative defeats. Most recently, Parliament passed a bill to stop a no-deal Brexit and Johnson’s party lost its governing majority.

Even Johnson’s brother resigned from Parliament, who said he was “torn between family loyalty and the national interest.”

[Image via screengrab]

