WATCH: Union Official Attacks Elizabeth Warren’s ‘Values’ in Leaked Video

Union official Dustin Dawson attacked Massachusetts Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren’s “values” in a leaked video, telling her it “seems like you’re taking away us being allowed to stand up and say the Pledge of Allegiance,” and complained that “they’re taking God out of a lot of things.”

In a leaked video package of an August 23 meeting with the International Longshore and Warehouse Union executive board, Dawson — an ILWU International field representative — told Warren that “Many of us in Hawaii back at home or simple people,” and that he keeps hearing from them “about your values. Your values.”

“We were brought up to, this country was built on our flag, was built on our values but it seems like, and I might piss off a lot of people in this room,” Dawson said.

“I’ve been known to do that from time to time,” Warren said, to laughter from the room, and added “It’s usually corporate boardrooms, but I have that effect.”

“But it seems like you’re taking away us being allowed to stand up and say the Pledge of Allegiance,” Dawson continued, adding “My son is in the military, they’re taking God out of a lot of things, where do you stand on that, I mean whether people believe in saying God or praying or anything of that nature?”

Warren gave a quizzical look, but just as she was about to answer, the union-produced video cut away to a section about education.

Senator Warren has released a great many plans, but none of them include a prohibition on the Pledge of Allegiance. A former Sunday-school teacher, Warren frequently quotes the Bible on the campaign trail.

Watch the clip above, via ILWU.

