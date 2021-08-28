WATCH: Unvaccinated Florida Woman Comes Home From Covid Hospitalization To Find Unvaxxed Husband Dead Of Covid

Florida woman Lisa Steadman came home from abeing hospitalized with COVID-19 and tragically found her husband had died of the disease while she was gone. Neither of them had been vaccinated.

Steadman and her husband Ron Steadman, of Winter Haven, were both diagnosed with Covid, but while Mrs. Steadman went to the hospital, Mr. Steadman stayed home to take care of their dogs.

In a heart-wrenching interview, Mrs. Steadman told local ABC station WFTS what she found when she got home, and why she and her husband had not been vaccinated prior to falling ill. WFTSS’ McKenna King reports:

“I could hear our little dogs. They were all in the bedroom together, the dogs and him. I rolled to the bedroom door, I opened the door, and he was on the bed passed away,” said Steadman. Ron died from COVID-related complications. “He always wore his mask, he always used his hand sanitizer,” said Steadman. Lisa said that neither of them had received a COVID-19 vaccine, not because they were against it, only because they wanted to wait. Now, after talking with her doctor and dealing with the virus firsthand, her mind has changed. “I said that when I got better, cause I can’t take it til the end of September, that I would get the shot,” said Steadman.

Mrs. Steadman went on to say that people should “Remember you are not promised tomorrow. So you better make sure you tell your loved ones you love them.”

Many Americans have told pollsters they were waiting to get the vaccine until it received full FDA approval, which the Pfizer vaccine now has received.

Watch above via WFTS.

