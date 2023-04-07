WATCH: Video of Trump’s Actual Arrest Over Porn Star Hush Money Is Now Cinematic 2024 Campaign Ad

In a historic first for the presidency and the adult entertainment industry, video footage of former President Donald Trump’s arrest involving a payoff to a porn star has been turned into a campaign ad for the defendant.

Trump traveled to New York Tuesday for his arrest and arraignment in a Manhattan courtroom, during which Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s indictment was unsealed and the 34 felony counts against Trump were revealed. The defendant entered pleas of “not guilty” to crimes involving hush money payments to adult entertainment entrepreneur Stormy Daniels and others and left the courthouse without answering questions.

Trump returned to Mar-a-Lago and delivered a speech that night in which he renewed his attacks on the judge in the case, and trotted out some well-worn false claims about the crimes he is accused of.

Both ends of that circus have now been turned into a campaign ad set to a cinematic score and casting Trump as the persecuted hero his followers apparently see him as.

The ad, posted online by the Trump 2024 campaign, features video of Trump’s journey to the courthouse and his arrival at Mar-a-Lago that night, accompanied by a soaring soundtrack and narration that included Fox News personalities Sean Hannity, Gregg Jarrett, and Andy McCarthy:

SEAN HANNITY: Bragg’s idiotic, small minded prosecution. This will likely all backfire. In fact, it already is backfiring. GREGG JARRETT (TO HANNITY): Americans are very smart people and they see what’s going on. This is a persecution disguised as a prosecution. ANDY MCCARTHY: I would dismiss it on its face because it fails to state a crime. DONALD TRUMP: The only crime that I have committed is to fearlessly defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it. And now these radical left lunatics want to interfere with our elections by using law enforcement. We can’t let that happen. With all of this being said. And with a very dark cloud over our beloved country. I have no doubt neverthe less that we will make America great again.

Watch above via Trump.

