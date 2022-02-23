Two Blackhawk helicopters were caught on video as they crashed in Little Cottonwood Canyon on Tuesday, just yards away from skiers at Snowbird ski resort.

The Utah National Guard confirmed that two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters crashed during a “training accident” and that no crew members were injured in the crash, reported The Salt Lake Tribune.

Jared Jones, a spokesperson with the Utah National Guard, told the press after the crash that the helicopters “were attempting to land at an approved landing zone about 150 yards from the ski area as part of a routine training exercise.”

“Witness videos reviewed by crash investigators show a rotor blade separating from the first Black Hawk and striking the second Black Hawk,” Jones said.

The Tribune interviewed Robbie Shine who was a witness at the scene.

“It was close; it was a pretty scary event,” Shine said. “I think they were intending to be further away in the landing zone. … Just glad everyone walked away.”

Videos of the crash quickly circulated on social media and even made cable news. CNN played a clip in which a man on a chairlift can be heard saying in disbelief, “It crashed. It fucking crashed.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com