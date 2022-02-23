A visibly perturbed President Joe Biden mocked Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy for shouting a question about Russian President Vladimir Putin at the end of a press photo op.

On Tuesday afternoon, President Joe Biden gave a brief speech announcing the first round of sanctions since Russia’s most recent invasion of Ukraine, and promising there would be more to come if the aggression does not cease and deescalate.

Several hours later, the president held a virtual event entitled “Roundtable on Securing Critical Minerals for a Future Made in America,” some of which was covered by pool reporters in the South Court Auditorium of the White House complex’s Eisenhower Executive Building, also known as the OEOB.

About half an hour of the roundtable was streamed live, during which the president made a few wisecracks about the situation in Ukraine.

At the start of the event, California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) said to the president, “Thank you for not canceling on us.”

“Oh, are you kidding me? We don’t have much going on, you know, other than Russia and Ukraine and — anyway,” Biden quipped.

And later in the event, Biden drew a laugh with this aside to Newsom:

THE PRESIDENT: And as someone was pointing out to me today, your economy in California is bigger than about the size of Russia’s — GOVERNOR NEWSOM: (Laughs.) THE PRESIDENT: For real. No — GOVERNOR NEWSOM: Twice. It’s twice the size, Mr. President. THE PRESIDENT: Twice. Yeah, I know. GOVERNOR NEWSOM: Fifth-largest economy in the world, so treat us well. Thank you. (Laughter.) THE PRESIDENT: But who’s paying attention, right? (Laughter.)

As the press pool was asked to leave, several reporters shouted questions to the president — including a very clear query from Doocy.

“Do you think you may have underestimated Putin?” Doocy shouted.

Biden, arms folded, performed what can fairly be described as a slow burn expression as the press was escorted out.

According to a pool report from Axios correspondent Hans Nichols, Biden’s scowl was followed by a wisecrack to the officials participating in the virtual event:

At the end, you may have heard Fox’s Peter Doocy shout to the President if he “underestimated Putin”…Some members of the pool say they saw POTUS (rhetorically) ask the officials who were participating in the supply chain event if they also underestimated Putin. Your pool did not see the president’s reaction, but it may have been captured on the live feed.

The pool video includes Biden’s facial reaction to Doocy, and what sounds like the beginning of a whisper.

Watch above via pool.

