WATCH: VP Kamala Harris Explains Why She Loves HBO’s House of the Dragon

Vice President Kamala Harris had a catchy explanation for her love of HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, in a pop culture-heavy late-night interview.

On Monday night’s episode of NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers, VP Harris sat for a lengthy interview with host Seth Meyers in her first appearance since becoming vice president.

Over the course of two segments, Meyers and Harris covered news topics like immigration, abortion rights, and President Joe Biden‘s blanket pardon of marijuana offenders.

But Meyers also covered some lighter topics, like the effect that extra security has had on day-to-day life. In one exchange, the veep compared going for walks with Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff with a scene from The Godfather in which Michael Corleone saunters about with his doomed Italy bride Apollonia Vitelli-Corleone.

VICE PRESIDENT HARRIS: We love to take walks. And these days the walks are quite different. So I love The Godfather. So, you know, that’s, do you know, Godfather? SETH MEYERS: This is not where I thought your nice walk… VICE PRESIDENT HARRIS: It is. And I’m going to tell you, you know, that scene when Michael is in Italy, he had to leave. Okay. And then he’s courting that woman, and they decide to take a walk through the village. And so the shot is just the two of them taking this lovely walk. And then it pans out and the whole village is with them. SETH MEYERS: Yes. VICE PRESIDENT HARRIS: That’s what our walks are like. SETH MEYERS: A little bit, a little bit less romantic.

In another segment, Harris explained that the lack of “ambiguity” is what appeals to her in House of the Dragon, and Meyers delved into the Second Couple’s TV viewing habits:

VICE PRESIDENT HARRIS: Doug and I will, you know, one of our favorite shows right now is House of the Dragon. We’re watching that. SETH MEYERS: You know, do you enjoy watching a political system that’s maybe more damage than ours when you watch? VICE PRESIDENT HARRIS: Because there’s no ambiguity about it right? You’re either riding a dragon or you’re not. SETH MEYERS: Right. … SETH MEYERS: So when you and the first gentleman watch TV at night, do one. Is one even more likely to fall asleep first? Because this is an issue my wife and I have. VICE PRESIDENT HARRIS: Yeah, it depends. I mean, he. He can sometimes, you know, start snoring. Oh, yeah, yeah, yeah. But generally, we’re up at the same time.

Harris also talked about the responsibility of being the first Black woman VP, and her deep affection for President Joe Biden and their partnership.

Watch above via NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers.

