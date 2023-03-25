WATCH: Waco Rallygoer In ‘Arrest Alvin Bragg’ Shirt Demands Trump Prosecutor Be ‘Tried For Treason’

A Trump rallygoer in an “Arrest Alvin Bragg” shirt demanded a trial for “treason” for the man former President Donald Trump has been relentlessly attacking, and who received a death threat in the mail Friday.

Trump has faced criticism he’s “stoking the fires” by holding a rally in Waco Texas as the anniversary of the deadly massacre there approaches, and for his attacks amping up anger over his potential arrest.

Trump has been whipping up a frenzy over Bragg’s investigation around hush money payments to Stormy Daniels and reports Trump’s indictment and arrest could be imminent.

After several escalations, Trump upped the ante in a late-night social media post by warning of “death & destruction” if he’s charged. And on Friday, Trump deleted a post that featured juxtaposed images of Bragg and Trump wielding a baseball bat shortly after Bragg received a threat on his life in the mail.

Some are blaming Trump for that actual death threat against Bragg.

Amid that climate, Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) interviewed attendees who have waited hours to see Trump tonight, including a Front Row regular who wants a death penalty charge for Bragg:

CHRISTINA BOBB: Excited to see Donald Trump today? TRUMP RALLYGOER: Absolutely. Yeah. But I’m also concerned, too, because this shirt speaks for itself. Arrest alvin Bragg. Alvin Bragg is overstepping his boundaries. We, the people are calling for the arrest of Alvin Bragg for crimes of treason, election interference. I don’t even know if that’s a crime, but election interference, obstruction of justice, even lying to a grand jury, Trump done nothing wrong. We’re here to show support for the greatest president ever. Donald Trump. Arrest Alvin Bragg. You know, in South Carolina, you could do citizen’s arrest. So if Alvin Bragg ever comes to South Carolina, arrest him, arrest him. We the people. Arrest Alvin Bragg.

