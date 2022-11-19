Western New York Slammed with Nearly 70 Inches of Snow, Leading to Mass Closures and Multiple Deaths

Western New York was hit with nearly 70 inches of snow the week before Thanksgiving, leading to numerous road closures and multiple deaths.

According to the National Weather Service, Orchard Park took in 66 inches of snow, while southwest Blasdell saw 65 inches. Both are in Erie County. Other nearby towns also recorded multiple feet of snow.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul (D) declared a state of emergency in 11 counties during a Thursday press conference. Multiples roads and numerous businesses and schools were closed due to the extreme snowfall.

“This is considered an extreme event – an extreme weather event. That means it’s dangerous. It also means it’s life-threatening,” Hochul warned.

At least two deaths have been reported related to the major weather event, both stemming from “cardiac events” due to clearing the snow.

“Unfortunately, we must report the passing of two Erie County residents – associated with cardiac events related to exertion during shoveling/snow blowing. We send our deepest sympathies and remind all that this snow is very heavy and dangerous,” Erie County executive Mark Poloncarz announced through Twitter.

Unfortunately, we must report the passing of two Erie County residents – associated with cardiac events related to exertion during shoveling/snow blowing. We send our deepest sympathies and remind all that this snow is very heavy and dangerous. #ThatIPASnowStorm — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) November 18, 2022

Poloncarz warned businesses in driving ban areas to remain closed in another tweet.

Reminder to all employers: if your business is in a driving ban area or your employees are located in a driving ban area, it is illegal to make them come into work. — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) November 19, 2022

A Buffalo Bills game was also moved to Ford Field in Detroit due to the weather. Video from the Bills’ stadium showed it blanketed with heavy snowfall.

Numerous flights out of the Buffalo Niagara International Airport were canceled in light of the snow and as more is expected through the weekend.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown told CNN residents can expect to return to a “sense of normalcy” by Monday or Tuesday.

“This has been a very unpredictable storm with the snow bands moving, back and forth, north to south,” the mayor said on the network on Saturday.

Other footage captured the effects of the snowfall, including vehicles stranded on closed down roads.

An unbelievable scene in Orchard Park capture by @MSchwartzTV and @SeanMickey7. Abbott Road is a parking lot. #BuffaloStorm2022 pic.twitter.com/fX5ChGdr0Q — Aaron Jay Mason (@aaronwkbw) November 19, 2022

I have no choice but to pivot to on-foot coverage of lake effect snow emergency in Hamburg NY! Pushing three feet. LIVE on foot coverage in minutes: https://t.co/2HPnFrgwAv @accuweather pic.twitter.com/yJq8s3yl6f — Reed Timmer, PhD (@ReedTimmerAccu) November 18, 2022

Overnight here at the NWS Buffalo office saw 17.2 inches of snow. Adding this to the 13.0 inches that fell Thursday night into Friday morning we now have a storm total of 30.2 inches! Here is a picture of our parking lot this morning… pic.twitter.com/E7InkWYcI4 — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) November 19, 2022

Watch above via CNN

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com