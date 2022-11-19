WATCH: WH Spox Tears Into Republicans Over Hunter Biden — But Blows Off CNN Reporter’s Demand For ‘On-Camera’ Comment On Claims

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tore into Republicans over their plans to investigate President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden, but shot down CNN White House correspondent Jeremy Diamond’s demand for an “on-camera” discussion of the claims made by Republicans.

This week, Kentucky Republican Congressman James Comer promised that he will subpoena Hunter Biden when the GOP takes over the House and begins investigating the Biden family — but has “no plans” to call President Joe Biden to testify.

It’s just the latest threat from Comer — who will become chairman of the House Oversight Committee in the new GOP House — who has previously promised investigations of the Bidens, and said he believes they will “prevent Joe Biden from running” in 2024.

At Friday’s White House briefing, Diamond asked Jen-Pierre about Comer’s comments, and while Jean-Pierre tore into Republicans at length for the “on-brand” focus,” she shot down Diamond’s attempt to get her to address the specifics of the case — consistent with longstanding Biden administration practice:

MR. DIAMOND: The top Republican on the House Oversight Committee, Congressman Comer, has said that he’s investigating the President’s involvement in his son Hunter’s foreign business dealings.

One, looking for your reaction to that. And then, on the merits of the allegations, can you address whether the President was involved in any of his son Hunter or his brother’s foreign business deals?

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: So, look, you know, there’s — there’s some — a little bit of interesting, you know, kind of, on-brand thinking here, because, you know, congressional Republicans ran saying that they were going to fight inflation. They said they were going to make that a priority. They were very clear about that these past several months.

And instead, what they’re doing is they’re focusing — you know, they’re focusing — they’re making their top priority — they get the majority, and their top priority is actually not focusing on the American families but focusing on the President’s family.

They’re not coming up with solutions on how we’re going to lower costs for Amer- — for American families. They’re not coming up with solutions as to how are we dealing with issues that matter the most to American families.

Look, the midterm elections were very clear. They were very clear where Americans said they wanted us to deal with real issues. They wanted us to deal with what we were seeing with democracy. They wanted us to deal with how are we going to fight for freedoms and for rights of the American people.

And so, that’s not — the first thing that — the top priority that they lay out is an investigation on the President’s family.

Look, my colleagues in the White House Counsel’s Office are handling these threats of investigation by the House Republicans. So, when it comes to specific allegations, I would refer you to — to them. I’m not going to get into specifics of what that might look like or anything else that’s related to this.

MR. DIAMOND: So you won’t say anything on camera as it relates to the merits of any of these allegations? Because we —

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: I’ve been very clear —

MR. DIAMOND: — we can speak to them but not on camera also.

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: I’ve been very clear. It’s like — you know, Republicans said that they were going to, during — during the midterms, they were going to fight inflation, right? They said that they were going to deliver for the American people, that they were going to actually do things that give relief to the Americans.

And what they’re doing instead — their top priority when they get a majority is to talk about investigating the Amer- — the President’s — the President’s family instead of doing what they said that they would do, is giving support to American families.

That is — that is what we’re seeing. But, again, it’s pretty much on brand.