WATCH: White House Briefing Breaks Out in Laughter Over Attack of Extreme Nerdiness

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki and several reporters had a good laugh over the extreme nerdiness displayed by White House National Economic Council Director Brian Deese.

Deese was the opening act at Thursday’s daily briefing, during which he discussed recent positive economic indicators. But he kicked things off with a riff on a broken-line graph, asking “The mauve — What color is that? That light brown line.”

“Mauve — is that right?” he asked the press staff.

“Light brown,” someone said, and someone else confidently intoned “It’s not mauve.”

“Okay. I’m getting clear feedback from the front row that it is not mauve,” Deese said, to laughter.

It definitely was not mauve, which is “a moderate purple, violet, or lilac color.”

And after nearly forty minutes of briefing on the economy, Bloomberg’s Courtney Rozen wrapped things up by asking Deese a question that got him jazzed.

“Can you give an update on the Competition Council that you’re chairing?” Rozen asked, and when Deese didn’t quite hear her, or couldn’t quite believe his ears, she repeated “The Competition Council. You never mentioned it in all of this. Can you talk about some of the accomplishments of that council and what you all are working on right now?”

“Sure, sure,” Deese said, “and I’m excited for the interest.”

To laughter from the room, Deese added “And I mean that. I mean that sincerely.”

“Settle in, everyone,” Psaki chined in, to more laughs.

“No, I mean that sincerely. So — and we will be — we’ll be convening the full council around the end of the year. And so, look out for that,” Deese added.

Deese then proceeded to answer at some length, and wrapped up by telling reporters “we’ll be happy to follow up and give you a full slate of where we are on the — there were — for those of you who were paying attention, there were 72 specific actions in that executive order. We’re tracking against all of them.”

“Go through them all!” Psaki cracked.

“But I will spare the rest of you that, and we’re happy to follow up,” a smiling Deese said.

The White House Competition Council was rolled out in September, based on an executive order by President Joe Biden,

Watch above via C-Span.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com