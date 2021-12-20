WATCH: White House Covid Team’s HARSH ‘Winter of Death’ Truth Bomb for Unvaccinated That Went Viral

A dose of harsh reality for the unvaccinated went viral over the weekend, as screenshots of a White House briefing transcript circulated. The video is just as impactful.

The screenshot, from the December 17 briefing by the White House COVID-⁠19 Response Team, reads “We are intent on not letting Omicron disrupt work and school for the vaccinated. You’ve done the right thing, and we will get through this.”

“For the unvaccinated, you’re looking at a winter of severe illness and death for yourselves, your families, and the hospitals you may soon overwhelm.”

Those sentiments were spoken by White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients and were part of a longer statement delivered at the top of the briefing.

He concluded that statement with another message for the unvaccinated, saying ” One hundred sixty thousand unvaccinated people have already needlessly lost their lives just since June, and this number will continue to go up until the unvaccinated take action.

So, I’ll say it once more: Get vaccinated.”

The shortened message did not go over well with some, who posted the screenshot in order to criticize it, while others defended and praised the harsh message. Political and media figures and other verified Twitter users weighed in.

We are all in this together unless you are in the outgroup in which case you gonna die. pic.twitter.com/wGUJOaTMyk — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) December 20, 2021

Ben thinks tough love medical advice for people making a decision dangerous to themselves and vulnerable people in their community is too mean. I think the mean thing is selling bullshit snake oil to people in your in group causing thousands of unnecessary deaths. https://t.co/GSMMxRVuKw — Tim Miller (@Timodc) December 20, 2021

Exactly. It’s not in dispute. Refusing to be vaccinated puts you and others at higher risk, and burdens the entire country with a prolonged pandemic. You can change from the outgroup to the ingroup and not die. The rest of the President’s message says how, and why. https://t.co/xY7rcrXs74 — Chris Espinosa (@cdespinosa) December 20, 2021

Who is this for? Unvaccinated Americans are not going to be persuaded by messaging like this. https://t.co/he3jvfEgnz pic.twitter.com/ZI365x4hlB — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) December 20, 2021

Even Jimmy Carter at his dourest never went full “you’re all gonna die.” https://t.co/FDJtc4DYAg — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) December 20, 2021

It sounds better in the original German https://t.co/NmPzvKDlxM — Daniel Horowitz (@RMConservative) December 20, 2021

“They deserve to die.” – President of the United States https://t.co/jMLRw91KQE pic.twitter.com/D3LwhCd3AD — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) December 20, 2021

Happy Holidays and Happy Winter of Death. ☠️ https://t.co/ao1BotSLzM — Ryan Petty (@rpetty) December 20, 2021

As many pointed out, the complete statement urges unvaccinated people to take the steps necessary to protect themselves and others, and to save lives.

Watch above via The White House.

