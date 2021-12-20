WATCH: White House Covid Team’s HARSH ‘Winter of Death’ Truth Bomb for Unvaccinated That Went Viral

By Tommy ChristopherDec 20th, 2021, 7:59 am
 

A dose of harsh reality for the unvaccinated went viral over the weekend, as screenshots of a White House briefing transcript circulated. The video is just as impactful.

The screenshot, from the December 17 briefing by the White House COVID-⁠19 Response Team, reads “We are intent on not letting Omicron disrupt work and school for the vaccinated. You’ve done the right thing, and we will get through this.”

“For the unvaccinated, you’re looking at a winter of severe illness and death for yourselves, your families, and the hospitals you may soon overwhelm.”

Those sentiments were spoken by White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients and were part of a longer statement delivered at the top of the briefing.

He concluded that statement with another message for the unvaccinated, saying ” One hundred sixty thousand unvaccinated people have already needlessly lost their lives just since June, and this number will continue to go up until the unvaccinated take action.
So, I’ll say it once more: Get vaccinated.”

The shortened message did not go over well with some, who posted the screenshot in order to criticize it, while others defended and praised the harsh message. Political and media figures and other verified Twitter users weighed in.

As many pointed out, the complete statement urges unvaccinated people to take the steps necessary to protect themselves and others, and to save lives.

Watch above via The White House.

