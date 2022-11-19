WATCH: White House Reporters Bombard Jean-Pierre With Complaints About First Granddaughter Naomi Biden’s Wedding

White House reporters bombarded White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre with complaints about the wedding of President Joe Biden’s granddaughter Naomi Biden, who has asked that her ceremony on the grounds be kept private.

Naomi — a vocal booster of her GFOTUS — is marrying Peter Neal on the South Lawn Saturday, which doesn’t sit well with reporters who have been excluded from the ceremony.

In addition to a complaint by the WHCA, reporters would not take “Naomi wants it to be private” for an answer at Friday’s White House briefing:

MS. PARKS: If I could ask one more about this weekend. Why is the White House going against precedent and not letting any journalists in to cover a bit of this wedding that is taking place here at the People’s House?

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: So, let me just give you a little bit of a wedding tick-tock because I know many of you had some questions.

So, at 11:00 a.m., the ceremony on the South Lawn will begin. A family wedding party luncheon immediately after. And then there will be an evening reception on this very joyous occasion.

These are two young people who have decided that they want

to spend the rest of their life together, and the President and the First Lady are going to be able to participate in their first grandchild’s wedding.

But here’s the thing — and here’s — here’s the reality: The wedding of Naomi Biden and Peter is a private one. The family — it’s a family event. And Naomi and Peter have asked that their wedding be closed to the media, and we are respecting their wishes. This is something that the couple has decided.

So — but understanding you all have interest, understanding that the media has interest in this — which I can understand it is a joyous occasion; we all want to celebrate them — we will be releasing — we will be releasing pictures, photos, and a statement from the President and the First Lady following the ceremony.

Again, this is their wish. And we should be — we should be thrilled and happy for them in making this really important step in their lives.

—

MS. WELKER: If I could try one more on the White House wedding. As I’m filing on this wedding and previewing it for folks, I’m looking at all of this video and images that we have of Tricia Nixon’s wedding, Alice Roosevelt Longworth’s wedding, the Johnson family’s wedding, and the historic record that now exists because the press was let in and able to get a glimpse of it. Why not just let the press in for a few minutes to have access? And, again, this is a wedding that’s happening here at the People’s House, not at a private residence.

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: I totally understand it’s happening at the People’s House. It’s a beautiful moment. It’s a joyous moment between these two young — these two young couple who have decided. It is their decision. They have decided to make this wedding private. It is a family event. It is — and we are going to respect Naomi and Peter’s wishes.

This is going to be, you know, the wedding of — of the First Lady and the President’s first grandchild, and these are their wishes. They want it to be private, and we’re going to respect their wishes.

We are going to provide a photo and a statement from the President and the First Lady after the wedding. And, again, these are their wishes, and we’re going to respect that.