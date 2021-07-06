WATCH: White Supremacist Group Confronted by Angry Counter-Protesters During July 4th Weekend March in Philadelphia

A group of White Nationalists was chased out of Philadelphia over the Fourth of July weekend after being confronted by onlookers while they marched through the city.

Around 200 members of Patriot Front walked through downtown Philadelphia ahead of July 4th celebrations, chanting “reclaim America” and spouting claims that the 2020 election was stolen. The Southern Poverty Law Center and the Anti-Defamation League classify the organization as a white supremacist hate group based out of Texas.

Multiple news outlets report that bystanders taunted and yelled at the group throughout their demonstration. There were also a number of physical altercations reported, and judging by videos and photos gathered from the scene, tensions reached a boiling point at a parking lot before the group loaded into a number of box trucks and drove off.

.DEVELOPING: The white supremacist group “Patriot Front “ marched through the streets of Philadelphia late last night and early this morning. Philadelphia PD responded. Officers say no one in the group was from Philly. The group is based in Fort Worth, Texas. Updates @6abc pic.twitter.com/vPYbcczFtO — Gray Hall (@GrayHall6abc) July 4, 2021

More footage of the white supremacist group Patriot Front, trying to use their Toys-R-Us shields to protect themselves from getting beat up in #Philly #PullUpSummer pic.twitter.com/wPWsV8OFPJ — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) July 4, 2021

More video of Patriot Front meeting the Philadelphia welcoming committee. They are mistakenly called Proud a boys here. pic.twitter.com/SLBqnSk30V — Daryle Lamont Jenkins (@DLamontJenkins) July 4, 2021

Longer video of a clip earlier in the thread. Patriot Front retreating into box trucks as local citizens chase them out of Pilly. Appears PF set off smoke bombs in the backs of the trucks then shut the doors. They’re dangerously stupid.https://t.co/T4X6VSRqyz — Kristofer Goldsmith (@KrisGoldsmith85) July 5, 2021

“They started engaging with citizens of Philadelphia, who were none too happy about what they were saying,” said Philadelphia Police Officer Michael Crum. “Apparently these males felt threatened, and, at one point, somebody in their crowd threw a type of smoke bomb to cover their retreat, and they literally ran away from the people of Philadelphia.”

Police later pulled over the group’s trucks and detained them for questioning, though no arrests were reportedly made.

