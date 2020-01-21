WATCH: Who Was the Only Woman Bernie Sanders Named as ‘Qualified’ to be His VP in 2016?

Independent Vermont Senator and Democratic Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is under fire for allegedly telling Elizabeth Warren that a woman couldn’t win the presidency, then allegedly lying about it. But in 2016, Sanders did at least believe a woman was “qualified” to be his running mate. Who was it?

Presidential candidates are generally pretty disciplined about tossing out names for the bottom of the ticket, but in 2016, Senator Sanders blurted out one name when he was pressed about a potential running mate were he to defeat Hillary Clinton in the primaries.

During an April 26, 2016 interview on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, then-non-pariah Mark Halperin asked Sanders about potential veeps.

He began by noting that no woman had ever been elected president or vice president, and asked “If you were the nominee would you commit to picking a woman as your running mate?”

“Well I’m not going to commit, you have to look at the best candidates you can, but I think your point is well taken,” Sanders replied, and added “I think the women of this country, the people of this country, understand that it would be a great idea to have a woman as vice president, and something I would give very very serious thought to.”

Sanders has since evolved on this point, and committed to selecting an unnamed woman to his ticket earlier this year.

“Are there any women in particular you think would be qualified for that job?” Halperin asked.

“Are there any women? Yes, there are many women who would be qualified for that job,” Sanders replied.

“Could you name a few?” Halperin asked.

“I think it’s a little too early to be speculating on that,” Sanders said, then added “But I think, as you know, there are people in life, Elizabeth Warren, I think, has been a real champion in standing up for working families, taking on Wall Street. There are other fantastic women who have been active in all kinds of fights who I think would make great vice presidential candidates.”

Following the interview, co-host Mika Brzezinski said she thought a Sanders/Warren ticket would be “amazing.”

Sanders did not win the nomination that year.

While Sanders was quick to promise a woman on his ticket in February, he would not commit to selecting a person of color, saying in May that “it would be silly” to make such a promise at that point — a promise that would have eliminated Warren, who frequently reminds voters “I’m not a person of color.”

Watch the clip above via MSNBC.

