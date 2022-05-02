Wynonna and Ashley Judd tearfully commemorated their mother Naomi Judd as they accepted the late singer’s induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Judds’ daughters announced the country music star’s death on Saturday, just one day before Naomi and Wynonna were going to be inducted for their Grammy-winning music duo, The Judds. “We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness,” the Judds family said in a statement, and Country Music Hall of Fame CEO Kyle Young expressed his sorrow as well, even while announcing that the induction would still happen “with heavy hearts.”

"We are shocked and saddened by the death of Naomi Judd, who enters the Country Music Hall of Fame tomorrow as a member of the @juddsofficial. Her family has asked that we continue with the Judds' Hall of Fame induction Sunday. We will do so, with heavy hearts." —Kyle Young, CEO pic.twitter.com/4mcLLQrjfX — Country Music HOF (@countrymusichof) May 1, 2022

Wynonna and Ashley Judd accepted the hall of fame medal on their mother’s behalf on Sunday night, and the latter was sobbing as she thanked everyone for they love they had for her mom.

“My momma loved you so much, and she appreciated your love for her, and I’m sorry that she couldn’t hang on until today,” Ashley said. “Your esteem for her and your regard for her really penetrated her heart and it was your affection for her that did keep her going in the last years and please come see Pop [Naomi’s husband, Larry Strickland].”

“I didn’t prepare anything tonight because I knew Mom would probably talk the most,” Wynonna spoke next. “I’m gonna make this fast, because my heart’s broken, and I feel so blessed. It’s a very strange dynamic, to be this broken and this blessed.”

Watch above, via Associated Press.

