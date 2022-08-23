WATCH: Yankees Fan Turns a Hot Dog Into Straw to Sip His Beer — To the Horror of Onlookers

A fan at Monday night’s Yankees game is dividing the internet over his … creative use of a hot dog in a video which has gone viral.

As the Yankees were taking on the New York Mets in the Bronx Monday, a fan in the stands was putting on a show of his own. The unidentified man was filmed hollowing out a hot dog with a straw and then proceeding to used the modified dog as a straw for his beer.

The clip began circulating TikTok and quickly went viral — with some hailing the idea as genius and others denouncing it as gross.

Pro-dog straw supporters appreciated the man’s ingenuity, including Barstool Sports podcast host, Dan Katz.

If you don’t stand with hot dog straw guy then we can’t be friends. Life is about living, drinking beers out of a hot dog is exactly that — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) August 23, 2022

“I went to the Yankees game on Monday and I used my hot dog as a straw for my beer. I do it all the time. It’s like a beer brat. And it went viral, Jerry! Viral! Now Sharon won’t return my calls.” pic.twitter.com/zbW1yZxFiu — Frank Pallotta (@frankpallotta) August 23, 2022

The “hot dog in a beer and drinking the beer through the straw” thing from the Mets-Yankees game is something I want right now. I’m like salivating thinking about the coagulation from the hot dog mixed with the ice cold beer. — Jason Smith (@howaboutafresca) August 23, 2022

Have already seen two LinkedIn posts this morning turning that video of the Yankees fan with the hot dog straw into a testament of creativity and ingenuity. I want off of this planet. — 𝐉𝐞𝐟𝐟 𝐎𝐥𝐬𝐨𝐧 (@JOlson62) August 23, 2022

Anti-dog straw users vilified the man over his idea, which many deemed “nasty.”

The video of that dude using a hot dog for a straw at the Yankees game is NASTY. — Avry’s Sports Show (@Avry) August 23, 2022

Life sentence. No parole. (via NewYorkNico / IG) pic.twitter.com/Y24wnYmdbc — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 23, 2022

A #Yankees fan decided to use a hot dog as a straw for his beer.

Would anyone dare to try this? Gross!!!!! 🤢@LatoyNBCBoston @Olessa_Step pic.twitter.com/29KgbtDqLp — Raul Martinez (@RaulNBCBoston) August 23, 2022

