‘We Are Killing People!’ Cassidy Hutchinson Chokes Up Over Jan. 6/Covid Deaths She Blames On Trump

Cassidy Hutchinson choked up on The View as she spoke about being reminded of needless Covid deaths as she watched the carnage of January 6 unfold — and pointed the finger at then-President Donald Trump for all of them.

Hutchinson is the former top aide to Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and bombshell January 6 committee witness who has embarked on a media tour to promote her upcoming book “Enough” — which included a stop on Tuesday’s edition of ABC’s The View.

In one emotional exchange, co-host Sara Haines asked Hutchinson why the deaths on Jan. 6 made her thing of late entrepreneur Herman Cain:

SARA HAINES: You also write about getting a flashback to a grim memory with the late Herman Cain. Why did he come to mind in that moment? CASSIDY HUTCHINSON: Oh. I think the — the Herman Cain thing is also difficult to talk about and to be honest and frank about all this. I think Mark really struggled with that in that moment as well. I remember in the Herman Cain moment specifically that summer of 2020, in my mind, at the time I was thinking like this was us, like we are killing people! We are, I knew we were being irresponsible with how we were handling Covid. But this was something that was tangible that we knew and that was at the rally that we knew was a bad idea. So then we fast forward to January 6. January 6 happened because of the administration, because of the former president, because of Mr. Trump. He is responsible for the person that was killed that day. In my opinion. He caused that to happen. Had he conceded the election, that never would have happened. January 6 never would have happened. And that is one of the more dangerous things about Donald Trump is his inability to take accountability for his actions, and the fact that he doesn’t pay mind to the people who support him and who who are there for him. And one lost their life for him. SARA HAINES: You said Mark Meadows said “We killed Herman Cain” in the book– CASSIDY HUTCHINSON: Correct. SARA HAINES: And those words are very– They’re hard to read. SUNNY HOSTIN: Because he went to the rally? SARA HAINES: Yes. CASSIDY HUTCHINSON: He was at a rally that we were at in Tulsa, Oklahoma. And it was the first indoor rally that– SARA HAINES: Frankly, Ashli Babbitt would still be alive if Donald Trump had not lied about the election being stolen and she hadn’t showed up at the Capitol that day. CASSIDY HUTCHINSON: That Capitol Police officer would still be alive.

Watch above via ABC’s The View.

