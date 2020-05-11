New York is “right about” where it was when the coronavirus outbreak began two months ago, Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said Monday, adding the state has reached “the other side of the mountain” and will allow “low-risk” businesses including landscaping and drive-in movie theaters to begin operating on Friday.

“We’re right about where we were on March 19, before we went into the abyss of the Covid virus,” Cuomo said at a daily press briefing in Albany. “When you see the number of lives lost, again, we’re right about where we started before we really went into the heart of this crisis.”

He added, “We’re coming out of the other side. So in many ways, from my point of view, we’re on the other side of the mountain, right? We got hit with the virus, we saw that incline, we saw the number of cases growing, we saw the number of deaths growing. We finally hit a plateau because we did what we needed to do, and we changed our behavior and we closed down, and we turned the corner, and then we started to come down the other side.”

New York is set to begin the first phase of reopening on May 15. The state has reported a total of coronavirus 335,395 infections in the state since the pandemic began, comprising nearly a quarter of all cases in the United States.

“The decline has gotten to a point where we are just about where we started the journey,” Cuomo added. “We have abated the worst by what we’ve done, and now we can intelligently turn to reopening.”

Watch above via CNN.

