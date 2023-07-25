‘We Can Do Amazing Things, and We Can Do Them Together’: Fox’s Harris Faulkner Lauds Biden After He Signs Emmett Till Proclamation

Fox News covered President Joe Biden signing the proclamation to designate three national monuments in honor of Emmett Till, who was murdered by a lynch mob in 1955, and his mother Mamie Till-Mobley, who became an activist as she fought to tell her son’s story. After Biden finished signing, Outnumbered co-host Harris Faulkner offered some conciliatory words following the historic occasion:

The President of the United States there, signing a proclamation designating three sites across Illinois and Mississippi in an effort to protect places that tell Emmett Till’s story, as well as reflect on the activism of his mother Mamie Till-Mobley. Both of them instrumental in keeping this story of Till’s murder alive, his mom, and now the President of the United States. So, we watch this going on and I would say this, and the president did acknowledge it somewhat, but often Democrats don’t: We have come through the fire in this nation. We’ve come through prosperity, wars, and more. And we’ve done it together. We share this history together. So whenever somebody says we can’t get to the next place, remember days like this what’s possible in this country. We are greatest nation on this planet. We can do amazing things, and we can do them together. God bless America.

While her comments can’t exactly be classified as praise, Faulkner definitely gave Biden some credit for the event, and her message is indisputable.

Watch the video above via Fox News.

