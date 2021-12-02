‘We Can’t Be Arrogant’: Nikki Haley Warns of GOP Complacency Ahead of Midterms

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley warned on Thursday against complacency in the Republican Party ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

In a speech at The Citadel Republican Society’s Patriot Dinner – which is one of South Carolina’s most prominent political events and is affiliated with the military academy The Citadel – Haley slammed President Joe Biden, the Democratic Party, the media, and other institutions.

At the dinner, Haley became the first woman to accept the Nathan Hale Patriot Award and her speech marked a homecoming of sorts to South Carolina, where she was once governor, as it was her first since leaving her UN post.

Doubling down on a signature line of hers, “America is not a racist country,” Haley argued that last month’s elections in Virginia and New Jersey “just told Democrats” how true that is. The GOP won the gubernatorial race in Old Dominion, while it fell short in the Garden State even though the second-most powerful Democrat in the state, President of the New Jersey Senate Steve Sweeney, was ousted.

“It was a great day for America,” said Haley. “And a bad day for Joe Biden.”

“And I bet he’ll have another bad day, come next November,” she continued. “But we can’t get arrogant. We’ve gotta stay humble, hunker down, and focus on what matters.”

Haley went on to say:

There’s no crying in politics. There’s just hard work. We can’t just bash the president, his party, and all the problems they’ve created. We have to offer solutions that will lift up all Americans. We have to prove that we can make America strong and proud again. I know we can do it. Because our message is the right message.

