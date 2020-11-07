‘We Did It, Joe!’ Kamala Harris Posts Video of Her Victory Call with Biden

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris posted video of her celebratory call with President-elect Joe Biden immediately following the declaration of his victory over President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

In a short but very sweet moment for the pair, Harris can be seen talking to Biden on her cellphone.

“We did it!” Harris says. “We did it, Joe!”

“You’re gonna be the next president of the United States!” she adds, with a laugh.

At 11:24 am Saturday morning, CNN and other outlets declared Biden and Harris the winners after a late update of votes in Pennsylvania.

Watch the clip above via Kamala Harris, vice president-elect of the United States.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]