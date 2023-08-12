‘We Don’t Ever Take A Plea Deal!’ Trump Goes Off on ‘Wise Guy’ Question About Taking Deal in Georgia Election Case Headed to Grand Jury

Donald Trump said Saturday he “did nothing wrong” and there’s no chance he’ll take a plea deal, should he face charges in Georgia on election interference, blaming President Joe Biden for his troubles and calling the reporter posing the question a “wise guy” for even asking.

Fulton County, GA District Attorney Fani Willis, it was confirmed on Saturday, will be presenting her election interference case against the ex-president to a grand jury next week. If handed down an indictment in the case would be Trump’s fourth, following his most recent indictment in Washington, D.C. by less than two weeks.

Republicans were on the ground at the Iowa State Fair on Saturday, an important stop on the 2024 campaign trail, and Trump’s walk-through was met with fans shouting his name, and fans from Congress making their own statements.

At a brief press avail on the tarmac before departing Iowa for his golf club in New Jersey, Trump was asked if he will consider a plea deal in the Georgia case against him on election interference.

“Is there any chance you take a plea deal in Georgia?” he was asked.

“We did nothing wrong. We don’t ever take a plea deal. We don’t take plea deals. It’s a wise guy question. You’re just a wise guy,” said Trump. “We don’t take plea deals because I did nothing wrong. It’s called election interference.”

He then said Biden was behind the indictments in order to win in 2024, mocked the Friday appointment of special counsel in the Hunter Biden investigation, and called the reporter a “wise guy” one more time.

Trump was also asked about complying with the judge’s order in the D.C. case, but on that, he refused to commit.

REPORTER: Is there any chance you take a plea deal in Georgia? TRUMP: We did nothing wrong. We don’t ever take a plea deal. We don’t take plea deals. It’s a wise guy question. You’re just a wise guy. We don’t take plea deals because I did nothing wrong. It’s called election interference. You know what that is? Because these indictments are going out by Biden. Who can’t even put two sentences together. This is Joe Biden. Because he can’t win the election by himself. He can’t win the election based on votes. So what they did is they got the attorney general to do it. And then you see how stupid they acted yesterday with the appointment of the special counsel. They call it special counsel. And what a crazy thing that was. And it’s being laughed at all over the world. The fact is that we have a country that’s in serious trouble. We have a country that’s in major decline. I don’t mean decline, I mean major decline. And we’re going to straighten it out. This group and a lot of people just like this group. We’re going to straighten it out and we’re going to make America great again. Wise guy.

Watch the clip above via the Right Side Broadcasting livestream on Rumble.

