‘We Don’t Lose Those Cases!’ The View’s Sunny Hostin Gleefully Reads Off Santos Charges — Literally Sings DOJ’s Praises

Co-host of The View and former federal prosecutor Sunny Hostin gleefully read off the long list of charges against New York Republican Congressman George Santos, and literally sang “We don’t lose those cases!”

News broke Tuesday that charges had been filed against Santos, and on Wednesday the 13-count federal indictment was unsealed and Santos was arrested.

On Wednesday’s edition of ABC’s The View, Hostin’s comical reading of the charges — complete with an Oprah Winfrey-style singsong — was balanced out by a more somber Whoopi Goldberg’s reminder of a nation’s political innocence lot, which she blamed on ex-President Donald Trump:

SUNNY HOSTIN: Can I say what he was arrested for? WHOOPI GOLDBERG: Yeah, we. SARA HAINES: Do. We do. We have time. We don’t have that much time. SUNNY HOSTIN: But I’m going to it quickly. He is facing 13 criminal counts, including wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds and lying to Congress. Seven counts of wire fraud. Three counts of money laundering. One count of theft of public funds, and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives. And it’s being tried by the Department of Justice in the Eastern District of New York. And we don’t lose those cases! JOY BEHAR: He’s not only a pathological liar, has a lot of time on his hands. You know, he has a best dressed list. He tweeted. He made, Sunny made the best dressed. He loved what Sunny was wearing. Oh, yes. Sunny, was he lying then? SUNNY HOSTIN: I have no comment. I’m very horrified that I’m on the list. SARA HAINES: Earlier how yesterday played out. I was laughing, not laughing. WHOOPI GOLDBERG: Yeah you were laughing… SARAH HAINES: They said something about, wow, the party of law and order has got to be squirming a little when the law comes for him. And Derek goes, they might start chanting, defund the police. WHOOPI GOLDBERG: Yeah, I mean, it was it was oh, it’s we’re having a good time with this. But it’s really sad. SUNNY HOSTIN: Yeah, it is. WHOOPI GOLDBERG: Really sad. And I think one of the reasons that we’re in this position, seeing someone that people voted for in this position is because we had, you know who. Who made all of this kind of behavior normal.

Watch above via ABC’s The View.

