‘We Know All That!’ Fox’s Brian Kilmeade Snaps At Brutal Doocy Rebuttal To Trump Defense He Was Just Protesting Election

Fox News host Steve Doocy appeared to irk co-host Brian Kilmeade with a brutal rebuttal to the idea that ex-President Donald Trump was simply “protesting the election” with the conduct he’s likely being indicted for.

Trump announced Tuesday that he’s about to be indicted in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into Trump’s conduct surrounding the 2020 election leading up to the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

On Friday morning’s edition of Fox & Friends, Kilmeade suggested the latest charges are merely the result of Trump “protesting the election” — citing commentary by Ari Fleischer — but Doocy circled back on that idea and knocked it down point by point to Kilmeade’s visible dismay:

STEVE DOOCY: Yeah, absolutely. And it’s more… It sounds like from what we’ve seen and what lawyers have said to the press behind the scenes and stuff like that, it sounds like it’s more than just protesting that he lost the election. It sounds like they’ve assembled evidence about tactics that the former president used to try to hold on to power after he lost in 2020, assembling slates of so-called fake electors from swing states that the president had at that point lost, pressured state officials to block or delay Joe Biden’s win. And, of course, famously on January 6th, tried to persuade the vice president not to certify the election results in the Electoral College. That’s just some of the stuff that could be involved. Remember… BRIAN KILMEADE: We KNOW all that! STEVE DOOCY: All we know for sure is, according to this source at ABC, there are three federal statutes. We don’t know exactly the evidence. We just know that that is the case that has been levied against him in the past. BRIAN KILMEADE: And Jack Smith loves to overcharge and fail spectacularly like he did with Edwards… STEVE DOOCY: Well, let’s see… BRIAN KILMEADE: And Senator Menendez…

