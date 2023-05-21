Chuck Todd delivered a grim assessment of the FBI following this week’s release of Special Counsel John Durham’s report on the origins of the Russia probe.

Speaking on Sunday’s edition of Meet the Press, Todd argued that Durham’s finding of “confirmation bias” within the FBI — while falling short of outright political bias impacting operations — is a troubling conclusion for the Bureau.

“This is not an FBI that should feel good about what Durham discovered,” Todd said. “Because at a minimum, this issue of confirmation bias goes to the heart of how James Comey seemed to worry so much about what the perception of the FBI was that he — whether it was overdid or underdid Hillary stuff, and then overdid or underdid Trump stuff.”

The Meet the Press moderator went on to call for a full-scale congressional investigation into the FBI.

“Trust in the FBI is eroding left and right,” Todd said. “Feels like we’re in the moment that we need a real Church Committee. This is a moment like when the J. Edgar Hoover FBI clearly was no longer helping the American people. There was a moment. This feels like we might be in one of those moments.”

Watch above, via NBC.

