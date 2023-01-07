‘We Should Call Today What It Is — A Day Of Infamy!’ Chris Wallace Torches Republicans Who Supported Trump After Jan. 6

CNN anchor Chris Wallace made a point of calling out Republican lawmakers who supported ex-President Donald Trump after the Capitol insurrection, and urged colleagues to call the anniversary “what it is — a day of infamy!”

The big political story this week is McCarthy’s tumultuous bid to become speaker amid a revolt from House conservatives, which finally culminated in victory on the fifteenth try late Friday night/Saturday morning, after failing to secure a win in fourteen consecutive votes.

On Friday morning’s edition of CNN This Morning, with McCarthy’s future still uncertain, Wallace joined Don Lemon and co-anchor Poppy Harlow to discuss the situation.

Lemon commented on Trump’s waning media influence and Wallace, while agreeing with Lemon, made a point of noting the significance of the date — the second anniversary of the attack on the Capitol:

LEMON: I’m looking — HARLOW: Isn’t that amazing? WALLACE: Am I boring you? I mean you’re reading you — LEMON: No. The reason I’m doing this is because I’m just — you know — HARLOW: It happens to me every day. LEMON: You’re not boring me. This is a method to my madness, so I just — WALLACE: OK. LEMON: Did a cursory glance through the post. WALLACE: Yes. LEMON: And I’ve gone through you know 14, 15 pages so far, I have not seen Donald Trump mentioned once here, right? And it used to be the paper who loved him. I held up yesterday The New Yorker magazine it was a party of one, him sitting at a dinner table by himself. He said you know, put a vote on Truth Social, vote for Kevin, everybody, do your thing, and whatever. And nobody abided by it. WALLACE: NO, it’s — that’s been striking too in this. LEMON: So, his influenced — he still is influenced but waning. WALLACE: Absolutely. I mean, Lauren Boebert who has been a total Trump supporter, basically went out the floor you know, at this point, I forget whether it was yesterday or the day before, and said, you’re my favorite president, Mr. Trump, but you’re wrong about Kevin McCarthy and he needs to step down. That’s it. That’s a tell when suddenly some of the ultra MAGA congresspeople, you know who would have been totally supportive of Trump including, you know, we should call today what it is, a day of infamy — HARLOW: Yes. WALLACE: January 6. HARLOW: Yes. WALLACE: I mean the day of the insurrection two years ago when people who backed him through all of that are saying no, voting for Kevin McCarthy is a bridge too far. LEMON: But then Gaetz nominated him and he only got one vote. HARLOW: Yes. I’ve been like — WALLACE: I kind of understand that.

Watch above via CNN This Morning.

