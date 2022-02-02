Weezer lead vocalist Rivers Cuomo has launched his own streaming service.

“A Spotify-like player for all of Rivers Cuomo’s demos (1975 – 2017),” Cuomo wrote in the app’s description. “Close to 3,500 demos. Follow curated playlists. Create playlists of your favorites.”

Cuomo said the app was entirely created by him. “I made this app myself,” he added. “It took me all of 2021 to make. I hope you enjoy it.”

“Weezify” comes in the wake of Joe Rogan’s Spotify controversies. Neil Young and Joni Mitchell are among the artists who have decided to pull their music from Spotify, and the streaming service recently announced they will be adding a disclaimer before Rogan’s podcast episodes discussing Covid.

“Tired of Spotify?” Cuomo wrote on Twitter. “Come on over to Weezify.”

Unlike Young and Mitchell, the Weezify founder hasn’t pulled his music from his competitor Spotify’s platform.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com