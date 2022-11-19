‘We’ll Take This Opportunity To Move On’: C-SPAN Dumps Trump Speech After 16 Minutes — He’s ‘Moved On To Other Topics’

C-SPAN dumped out of former President Donald Trump’s speech at Mar-a-Lago after 16 long minutes when, in their judgment, he had “moved on” to topics other than the Special Counsel appointment.

On Friday night, Trump delivered a speech at Mar-a-Lago to an America First Gala that addressed the news that Attorney General Merrick Garland has announced the appointment of Jack Smith as Special Counsel to handle Justice Department probes into Trump’s mishandling of classified information under the Espionage Act and his conduct surrounding the January 6 insurrection.

C-SPAN carried the speech with the title “FMR. PRES. TRUMP GIVES STATEMENT ON SPECIAL COUNSEL APPOINTMENT,” but their featured clip suggests he covered that news in about two minutes.

He then rambled for a further 14 minutes, with frequent detours into conspiracy theories and election lies.

But about 14 minutes in, Trump lost the tangential connection to the subject, and began ranting about other stuff:

Our elections are rigged, tainted and bad, and take forever to get results longer than any other country on the planet. We have elections still out there and they won’t be in for weeks. Third World countries have their elections in that same day or maybe the next day. We have weeks and weeks and weeks for far fewer. Look at France, all paper ballots. Voter ID same-day voting. They had 36 million votes, all done by 1030 in the evening and no complaints. Nobody said, gee whiz, this was not a proper election. We’re a third-world country in our elections, and our borders are wide open with unknown people, many of them many, many millions, millions and millions. Criminals, terrorists pouring into our country. Millions. And don’t believe when you hear 2 million or 3 million, I believe it’s 10 million people. I believe it’s 10 million. Our country is changing before our very eyes. We have. No idea who these people are and where they came from. And they’re terrorists and they’re criminals and they’re murderers and rapists, and they’re pouring into our country totally unimpeded. We have massive inflation, rampant crime. You can’t even walk down the streets in Chicago, New York, Los Angeles and every other Democrat run city without getting mugged shot or killed.

Finally, someone at C-SPAN pushed the button, and a calm-voiced narrator dipped in to say “Former President Trump has moved on to other topics. We’ll take this opportunity to move on with our program schedule.”

The program they moved on to?

“U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed Jack Smith as special counsel to oversee…”

Resistance journo Aaron Rupar flagged the moment on Twitter, where it picked up some viral steam.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

